5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1971 "Fisherman" with mark MW WJ JG. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2640 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,250. Bidding took place December 11, 2021.

Сondition UNC (146) AU (4) XF (14) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (6) MS66 (17) MS65 (30) MS64 (26) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS60 (1) PL (7) + (1) Service NGC (76) GCN (1) PCGS (5)

