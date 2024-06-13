Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 3,45 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 1,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (166)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1971 "Fisherman" with mark MW WJ JG. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2640 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,250. Bidding took place December 11, 2021.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1971 "Fisherman", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

