5 Zlotych 1971 MW WJ JG "Fisherman" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 3,45 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 1,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1971
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (166)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1971 "Fisherman" with mark MW WJ JG. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2640 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,250. Bidding took place December 11, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1971 "Fisherman", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
