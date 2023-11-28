1 Zloty 1971 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1971 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 738 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

