Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1971 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1971 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 1 Zloty 1971 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,12 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 6,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1971 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 738 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (3)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (14)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Stare Monety (6)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (17)
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS65 PGM
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1971 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1971 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 1 Zloty Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search