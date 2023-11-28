Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1971 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,12 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 6,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1971
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1971 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 738 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS65 PGM
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
