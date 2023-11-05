10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1971 "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" with mark MW WK. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 757 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Сondition UNC (16) Condition (slab) MS67 (6) MS66 (4) MS65 (2) PL (1) Service NGC (9) PCGS (3)