Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1971 "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" with mark MW WK. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 757 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1971 "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
