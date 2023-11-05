Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Numimarket

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1971 "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" with mark MW WK. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 757 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1971 "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

