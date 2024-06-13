Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JMN "FAO". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JMN "FAO" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JMN "FAO" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 51,200

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 "FAO" with mark MW JMN. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 44 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 32 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JMN "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JMN "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JMN "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JMN "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JMN "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JMN "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JMN "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JMN "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JMN "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JMN "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JMN "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1971 "FAO", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

