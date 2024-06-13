Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "FAO". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 "FAO" with mark MW WK. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1209 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

Сondition UNC (28) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (3) Service NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

Marciniak (6)

Niemczyk (12)

Numimarket (3)

Stary Sklep (3)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Wu-eL (1)