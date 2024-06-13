Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "FAO". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 "FAO" with mark MW WK. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7176 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 400. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

