Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "FAO". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,5 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 51,800
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1971
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 "FAO" with mark MW WK. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7176 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 400. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
