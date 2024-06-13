Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "FAO". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "FAO" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "FAO" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 51,800

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 "FAO" with mark MW WK. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7176 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 400. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 34 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW WK "FAO" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1971 "FAO", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

