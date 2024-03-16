Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" with mark MW JJ. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 858 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Сondition UNC (29) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS69 (1) MS68 (2) MS67 (8) MS64 (1) SP65 (2) Service NGC (12) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (12)

Numimarket (3)

Stary Sklep (8)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Wu-eL (1)