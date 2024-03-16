Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 9,8 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1971 "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" with mark MW JJ. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 858 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
232 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "50 Years of III Silesian Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
