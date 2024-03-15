Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1971 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,7 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 50,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1971
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1971 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7273 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
