10 Groszy 1971 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1971 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7273 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition UNC (11) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (4) MS64 (4) PL (3) Service NGC (9)