Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1971 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1971 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Groszy 1971 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,7 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 50,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1971 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7273 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 10 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

