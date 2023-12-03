Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1971 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,5 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 12,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1971
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1971 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1783 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WCN (2)
- Wójcicki (5)
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1971 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search