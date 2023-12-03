10 Zlotych 1971 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1971 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1783 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

Сondition UNC (17) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (3) MS66 (2) MS65 (3) MS64 (2) Service NGC (9) PCGS (1)