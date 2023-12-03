Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1971 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 12,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1971 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1783 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1971 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1971 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search