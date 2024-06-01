10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1971 "World Food Day" with mark MW JJ. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 889 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition UNC (40) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (11) MS66 (14) MS65 (6) Service PCGS (3) NGC (28)

