Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1971 "World Food Day" with mark MW JJ. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 889 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (5)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (4)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numimarket (3)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (14)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1971 "World Food Day", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search