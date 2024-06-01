Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Numimarket

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1971 "World Food Day" with mark MW JJ. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 889 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (5)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (14)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1971 MW JJ "World Food Day" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1971 "World Food Day", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1971 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search