5 Groszy 1971 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,61 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 20,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1971
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1971 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 781 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place May 30, 2020.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 24, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
