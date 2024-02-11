Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1971 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1971 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5 Groszy 1971 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,61 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 20,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1971 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 781 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place May 30, 2020.

  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 24, 2018
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 24, 2018
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 24, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 5 Groszy 1971 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

