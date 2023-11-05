Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Groszy 1978 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 50 Groszy 1978 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 50 Groszy 1978 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 50,020,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1978 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1533 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (6)
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Bereska - April 15, 2020
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Bereska - April 15, 2020
Seller Bereska
Date April 15, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 50 Groszy 1978 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1978 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

