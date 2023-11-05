Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Groszy 1978 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 50,020,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1978
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1978 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1533 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
