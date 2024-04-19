Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Groszy 1982 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 16,067,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1982
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1982 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1885 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place May 26, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
