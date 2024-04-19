50 Groszy 1982 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1982 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1885 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place May 26, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) PF69 (2) PF68 (5) PF67 (3) CAMEO (4) Service NGC (10) PCGS (1)