Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Groszy 1982 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 50 Groszy 1982 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 50 Groszy 1982 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 16,067,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1982 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1885 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place May 26, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Poland 50 Groszy 1982 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1982 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1982 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1982 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1982 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1982 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1982 MW at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1982 MW at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1982 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1982 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1982 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1982 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1982 MW at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1982 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 50 Groszy 1982 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1982 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 50 Groszy 1982 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1982 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1982 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1982 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1982 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1982 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1982 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1982 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1982 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1982 MW at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 50 Groszy 1982 MW at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PF69 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1982 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1982 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 50 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search