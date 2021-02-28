Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Groszy 1983 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 50 Groszy 1983 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 50 Groszy 1983 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 39,667,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1983 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1883 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 685. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 50 Groszy 1983 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1983 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 45 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1983 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1983 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1983 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1983 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1983 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1983 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1983 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 50 Groszy 1983 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1983 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1983 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1983 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 50 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search