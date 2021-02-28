50 Groszy 1983 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1983 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1883 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 685. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) PL (1) Service NGC (5)