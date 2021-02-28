Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Groszy 1983 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 39,667,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1983
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1983 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1883 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 685. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 45 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Groszy 1983 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
