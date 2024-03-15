Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Groszy 1976 (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 25,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1976
- Mint Kremnica
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1976 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 533 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (3)
- COINSNET (2)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numimarket (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 35 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
