50 Groszy 1976 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1976 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 533 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

Сondition UNC (18) Condition (slab) MS67 (6) MS66 (6) MS65 (4) MS64 (1) Service NGC (15) GCN (2)