Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Groszy 1976 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 50 Groszy 1976 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 50 Groszy 1976 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 25,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Kremnica
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1976 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 533 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (3)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 50 Groszy 1976 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1976 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 35 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1976 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1976 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1976 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1976 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1976 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1976 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1976 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1976 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1976 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1976 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1976 at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1976 at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS67 GCN
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1976 at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1976 at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS67 GCN
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1976 at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1976 at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1976 at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1976 at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1976 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1976 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1976 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Poland 50 Groszy 1976 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1976 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1976 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1976 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1976 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1976 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1976 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1976 at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Poland 50 Groszy 1976 at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1976 at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 50 Groszy 1976 at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1976 at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 50 Groszy 1976 at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

