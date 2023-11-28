Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Groszy 1972 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 10,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1972
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1972 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 863 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Groszy 1972 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
