Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Groszy 1972 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 50 Groszy 1972 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 50 Groszy 1972 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 10,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1972 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 863 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 50 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1972 MW at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1972 MW at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1972 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1972 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1972 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1972 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1972 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1972 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 50 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1972 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1972 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 50 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search