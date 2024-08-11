Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1972

Circulation coins

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1972 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1972 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
10 Zlotych 1972 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko Copper-Nickel
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 47
Obverse 2 Zlote 1972 MW Sheaves and fruits
Reverse 2 Zlote 1972 MW Sheaves and fruits
2 Zlote 1972 MW Sheaves and fruits
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 105
Obverse 1 Zloty 1972 MW
Reverse 1 Zloty 1972 MW
1 Zloty 1972 MW
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 50 Groszy 1972 MW
Reverse 50 Groszy 1972 MW
50 Groszy 1972 MW
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 20 Groszy 1972 MW
Reverse 20 Groszy 1972 MW
20 Groszy 1972 MW
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 10 Groszy 1972 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 1972 MW
10 Groszy 1972 MW
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 5 Groszy 1972 MW
Reverse 5 Groszy 1972 MW
5 Groszy 1972 MW
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 3

Silver commemorative coins

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ Fryderyk Chopin
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ Fryderyk Chopin
50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ Fryderyk Chopin Silver
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 75

Copper-nickel commemorative coins

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK 50 Years of Gdynia Seaport
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK 50 Years of Gdynia Seaport
10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK 50 Years of Gdynia Seaport
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 30

Pattern coins

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ Pattern Fryderyk Chopin Nickel
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ Pattern Fryderyk Chopin Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ Pattern Fryderyk Chopin Copper-Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ Pattern Fryderyk Chopin Silver
Average price 880 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1972 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1972 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
50 Zlotych 1972 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin Nickel
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1972 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1972 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
50 Zlotych 1972 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1972 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1972 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
50 Zlotych 1972 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin Silver
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1972 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1972 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
50 Zlotych 1972 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin Silver. Without inscription PRÓBA
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1972 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1972 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
50 Zlotych 1972 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin Bronze
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1972 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1972 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
50 Zlotych 1972 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin Copper
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1972 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1972 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
50 Zlotych 1972 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin Zinc
Average price
Sales
0 3
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1972 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1972 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
50 Zlotych 1972 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin Aluminum
Average price
Sales
0 3
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1972 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1972 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin
50 Zlotych 1972 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin Copper-Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK Pattern 50 Years of Gdynia Seaport
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK Pattern 50 Years of Gdynia Seaport
10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK Pattern 50 Years of Gdynia Seaport Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK Pattern 50 Years of Gdynia Seaport
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK Pattern 50 Years of Gdynia Seaport
10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK Pattern 50 Years of Gdynia Seaport Copper-Nickel
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK Pattern 50 Years of Gdynia Seaport
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK Pattern 50 Years of Gdynia Seaport
10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK Pattern 50 Years of Gdynia Seaport Nickel
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK Pattern 50 Years of Gdynia Seaport
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK Pattern 50 Years of Gdynia Seaport
10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK Pattern 50 Years of Gdynia Seaport Copper-Nickel
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 1
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search