Coins of Poland 1972
Circulation coins
10 Zlotych 1972 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko Copper-Nickel
Average price 45 $
0 47
Silver commemorative coins
Copper-nickel commemorative coins
Pattern coins
50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ Pattern Fryderyk Chopin Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA
Average price —
0 0
50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ Pattern Fryderyk Chopin Copper-Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA
Average price —
0 1
50 Zlotych 1972 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA
Average price 1200 $
0 4
50 Zlotych 1972 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin Silver. Without inscription PRÓBA
Average price 2200 $
0 7
50 Zlotych 1972 MW Pattern Fryderyk Chopin Copper-Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA
Average price 1100 $
0 4
