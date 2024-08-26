Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin". Copper (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,9 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1972
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1972 "Fryderyk Chopin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search