Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin". Copper-Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 "Fryderyk Chopin" with mark MW JJ. Copper-Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 712 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place November 22, 1997.

Сondition UNC (1)