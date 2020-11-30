Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin". Silver. Without inscription PRÓBA (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver. Without inscription PRÓBA

Obverse Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" Silver Without inscription PRÓBA - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" Silver Without inscription PRÓBA - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 12,8 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 "Fryderyk Chopin" with mark MW. Silver. Without inscription PRÓBA. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,200. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WCN (3)
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
2257 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1713 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1972 "Fryderyk Chopin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

