Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin". Silver. Without inscription PRÓBA (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver. Without inscription PRÓBA
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 12,8 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 20
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1972
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 "Fryderyk Chopin" with mark MW. Silver. Without inscription PRÓBA. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,200. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
2257 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1713 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
