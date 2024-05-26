Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1972 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,12 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 7,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1972
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1972 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2025 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,350. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS69 PCG
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1972 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
