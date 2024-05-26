Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1972 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1972 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 1 Zloty 1972 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Bereska Numizmatyka

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,12 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 7,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1972 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2025 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,350. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS69 PCG
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1972 MW at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1972 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

