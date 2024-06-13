Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1972 "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" with mark MW WK. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392397 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 680. Bidding took place May 16, 2024.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 680 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1972 "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

