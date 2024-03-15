Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1972 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,7 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 60,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1972
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1972 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1477 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 10 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
