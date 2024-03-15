Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1972 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1972 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Groszy 1972 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,7 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 60,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1972 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1477 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Poland 10 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 10 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1972 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1972 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1972 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1972 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1972 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1972 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

