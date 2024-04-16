Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Groszy 1972 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,0 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 60,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Groszy
- Year 1972
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1972 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 693 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
12
