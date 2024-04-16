Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Groszy 1972 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 20 Groszy 1972 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Groszy 1972 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,0 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 60,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1972 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 693 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 20 Groszy 1972 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
