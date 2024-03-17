Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 12,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3038 oz) 9,45 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 14,622

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 "Fryderyk Chopin" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 429 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place October 13, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WCN (13)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1972 "Fryderyk Chopin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

