Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 12,6 g
- Pure silver (0,3038 oz) 9,45 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 14,622
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1972
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 "Fryderyk Chopin" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 429 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place October 13, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
12
