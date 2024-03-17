Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 "Fryderyk Chopin" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 429 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place October 13, 2013.

