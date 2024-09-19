Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 "Fryderyk Chopin" with mark MW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 903 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,650. Bidding took place November 21, 1998.

Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition UNC
Selling price
766 $
Price in auction currency 2650 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1972 "Fryderyk Chopin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

