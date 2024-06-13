Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1972
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1972 "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" with mark MW WK. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 792 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

12
