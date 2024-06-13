Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1972 "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" with mark MW WK. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 792 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1972 "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

