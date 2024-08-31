Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,7 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 20
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1972
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1972 "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search