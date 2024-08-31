Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,7 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1972 "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

