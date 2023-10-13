Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 "Fryderyk Chopin" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1178 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (13) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (7) MS66 (3) Service NGC (10)