Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 "Fryderyk Chopin" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1178 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Stary Sklep (7)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 580 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
975 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1972 "Fryderyk Chopin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1972 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 50 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search