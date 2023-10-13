Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 11,2 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1972
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 "Fryderyk Chopin" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1178 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 580 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
975 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
