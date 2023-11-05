Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Photo by: Bereska Numizmatyka
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 11,1 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1972
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 "Fryderyk Chopin" with mark MW JJ. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2915 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (3)
- Stary Sklep (6)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1972 "Fryderyk Chopin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search