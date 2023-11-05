Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Bereska Numizmatyka

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 11,1 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 "Fryderyk Chopin" with mark MW JJ. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2915 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
