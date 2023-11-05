Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 "Fryderyk Chopin" with mark MW JJ. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2915 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

