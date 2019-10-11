Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1972 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,61 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 10,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1972
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1972 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1948 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Where to sell?
