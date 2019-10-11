Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1972 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1972 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5 Groszy 1972 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,61 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 10,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1972 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1948 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

Poland 5 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1972 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1972 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

