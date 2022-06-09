Pattern 10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1972 "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" with mark MW WK. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2448 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1)