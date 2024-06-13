2 Zlote 1972 MW "Sheaves and fruits" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1972 "Sheaves and fruits" with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 742 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place May 30, 2020.

Сondition UNC (103) AU (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (13) MS66 (25) MS65 (11) MS64 (4) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) Service NGC (53) PCGS (4) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

Bereska (3)

Cieszyńskie CN (3)

COINSNET (2)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Karbownik (2)

Marciniak (6)

Niemczyk (12)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (17)

Numis Poland (5)

Rzeszowski DA (8)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (5)

WCN (10)

WDA - MiM (18)

Wójcicki (10)