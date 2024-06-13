Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1972 MW "Sheaves and fruits" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: Numis Poland
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,7 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 3,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1972
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1972 "Sheaves and fruits" with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 742 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place May 30, 2020.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
