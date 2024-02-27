Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 10,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1972 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1782 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Karbownik (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (11)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (6)
  • WDA - MiM (8)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 490 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1972 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1972 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1972 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search