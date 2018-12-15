Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin". Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 10,8 - 11,8 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1972
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 "Fryderyk Chopin" with mark MW. Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 551 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place November 25, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Niemczyk (1)
- WCN (3)
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1082 $
Price in auction currency 4100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
1187 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
