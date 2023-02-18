Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin". Copper-Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 "Fryderyk Chopin" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 622 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) No grade (1)