Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin". Copper-Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 "Fryderyk Chopin" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. Without inscription PRÓBA. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 622 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.

Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - February 18, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - February 18, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1972 "Fryderyk Chopin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

