Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 MW "Fryderyk Chopin". Zinc (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Zinc
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 12,1 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1972
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 "Fryderyk Chopin" with mark MW. Zinc. This zinc coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 592 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,500. Bidding took place February 27, 1999.
