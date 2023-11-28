Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1972 MW WK "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1972 "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport" with mark MW WK. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1773 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 875. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 13, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1972 "50 Years of Gdynia Seaport", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
