50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 12,75 g
- Pure silver (0,3074 oz) 9,5625 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Mintage PROOF 49,999
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1972
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (75)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1972 "Fryderyk Chopin" with mark MW JJ. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 308 sold at the Lugdunum GmbH auction for CHF 730. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 205 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Aste
Date January 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1972 "Fryderyk Chopin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
