Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 12,75 g
  • Pure silver (0,3074 oz) 9,5625 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Mintage PROOF 49,999

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (75)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1972 "Fryderyk Chopin" with mark MW JJ. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 308 sold at the Lugdunum GmbH auction for CHF 730. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 205 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Aste - January 8, 2024
Seller Aste
Date January 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Heritage - November 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Inasta - November 15, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Coinhouse - October 8, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1972 "Fryderyk Chopin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

