50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1972 "Fryderyk Chopin" with mark MW JJ. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 308 sold at the Lugdunum GmbH auction for CHF 730. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

