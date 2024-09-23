Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 12,7 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 "Fryderyk Chopin" with mark MW JJ. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 659 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition UNC
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1972 "Fryderyk Chopin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

