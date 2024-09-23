Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 MW JJ "Fryderyk Chopin". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 12,7 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 20
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1972
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1972 "Fryderyk Chopin" with mark MW JJ. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 659 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
