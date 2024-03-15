50 Groszy 1974 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1974 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 803 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.

Сondition UNC (9) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) PL (2) Service NGC (7)