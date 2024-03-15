Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Groszy 1974 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 33,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1974
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1974 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 803 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Groszy 1974 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
