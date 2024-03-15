Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Groszy 1974 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 50 Groszy 1974 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 50 Groszy 1974 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 33,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1974 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 803 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.

Poland 50 Groszy 1974 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1974 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1974 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1974 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1974 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1974 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1974 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1974 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1974 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

