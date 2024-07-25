Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Groszy 1949. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 50 Groszy 1949 Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 50 Groszy 1949 Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,0 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 109,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Kremnica
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1949 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3609 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1949 at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

