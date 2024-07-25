Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Groszy 1949. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,0 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 109,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1949
- Mint Kremnica
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1949 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3609 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (5)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (9)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Groszy 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search