50 Groszy 1984 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 44,217,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1984
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1984 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3008 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Marciniak (7)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS67 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Groszy 1984 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
