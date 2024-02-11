Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
50 Groszy 1984 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 44,217,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1984
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1984 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3008 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Poland 50 Groszy 1984 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1984 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1984 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1984 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1984 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1984 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1984 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1984 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1984 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1984 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1984 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1984 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1984 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1984 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1984 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1984 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1984 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1984 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1984 MW at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1984 MW at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1984 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1984 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1984 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1984 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1984 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1984 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1984 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1984 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1984 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Poland 50 Groszy 1984 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1984 MW at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 50 Groszy 1984 MW at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS67 PL NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1984 MW at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 50 Groszy 1984 MW at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1984 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 50 Groszy 1984 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
