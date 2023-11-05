Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Groszy 1985 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 49,052,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1985
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1985 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 697 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
