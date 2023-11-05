Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Groszy 1985 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 50 Groszy 1985 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 50 Groszy 1985 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 49,052,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1985 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 697 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 50 Groszy 1985 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1985 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

