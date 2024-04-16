Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Groszy 1968 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 2,065,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1968
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Groszy 1968 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2026 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,300. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Groszy 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
