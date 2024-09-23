Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1968

Circulation coins

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JG Nicolaus Copernicus
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JG Nicolaus Copernicus
10 Zlotych 1968 MW JG Nicolaus Copernicus
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse 1 Zloty 1968 MW
Reverse 1 Zloty 1968 MW
1 Zloty 1968 MW
Average price 440 $
Sales
0 81
Obverse 50 Groszy 1968 MW
Reverse 50 Groszy 1968 MW
50 Groszy 1968 MW
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 78
Obverse 20 Groszy 1968 MW
Reverse 20 Groszy 1968 MW
20 Groszy 1968 MW
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 10 Groszy 1968 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 1968 MW
10 Groszy 1968 MW
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 5 Groszy 1968 MW
Reverse 5 Groszy 1968 MW
5 Groszy 1968 MW
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 21

Copper-nickel commemorative coins

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN 25 Years of Polish People's Army
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN 25 Years of Polish People's Army
10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN 25 Years of Polish People's Army
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 35

Pattern coins

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JG Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JG Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
10 Zlotych 1968 MW JG Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus Aluminum
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN Pattern 25 Years of Polish People's Army
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN Pattern 25 Years of Polish People's Army
10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN Pattern 25 Years of Polish People's Army Nickel
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 52
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN Pattern 25 Years of Polish People's Army
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN Pattern 25 Years of Polish People's Army
10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN Pattern 25 Years of Polish People's Army Copper-Nickel
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 4
