Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN "25 Years of Polish People's Army" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN "25 Years of Polish People's Army" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN "25 Years of Polish People's Army" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Numimarket

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1968 "25 Years of Polish People's Army" with mark MW JMN. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8370 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (4)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WDA - MiM (8)
  • Wójcicki (6)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN "25 Years of Polish People's Army" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN "25 Years of Polish People's Army" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN "25 Years of Polish People's Army" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN "25 Years of Polish People's Army" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN "25 Years of Polish People's Army" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN "25 Years of Polish People's Army" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN "25 Years of Polish People's Army" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN "25 Years of Polish People's Army" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN "25 Years of Polish People's Army" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN "25 Years of Polish People's Army" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN "25 Years of Polish People's Army" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN "25 Years of Polish People's Army" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN "25 Years of Polish People's Army" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN "25 Years of Polish People's Army" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN "25 Years of Polish People's Army" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN "25 Years of Polish People's Army" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN "25 Years of Polish People's Army" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN "25 Years of Polish People's Army" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN "25 Years of Polish People's Army" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN "25 Years of Polish People's Army" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN "25 Years of Polish People's Army" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price

