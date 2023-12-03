Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN "25 Years of Polish People's Army" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1968 "25 Years of Polish People's Army" with mark MW JMN. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8370 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (4)
- COINSNET (4)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WDA - MiM (8)
- Wójcicki (6)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1968 "25 Years of Polish People's Army", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search