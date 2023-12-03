10 Zlotych 1968 MW JMN "25 Years of Polish People's Army" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1968 "25 Years of Polish People's Army" with mark MW JMN. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8370 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

