Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1968 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1968 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Groszy 1968 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,7 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 62,204,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1968 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 825 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.

Poland 10 Groszy 1968 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1968 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1968 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1968 MW at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1968 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1968 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

