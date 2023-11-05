10 Groszy 1968 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1968 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 825 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.

Сondition UNC (28) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS67 (7) MS66 (12) MS65 (6) MS64 (1) Service NGC (23) PCGS (3) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (3)

Marciniak (9)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (3)

WDA - MiM (3)

Wójcicki (8)