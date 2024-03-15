Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1968 MW JG "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,50 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 9,389,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1968
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1968 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW JG. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 545 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place November 29, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS65 GIBON
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1968 "Nicolaus Copernicus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
