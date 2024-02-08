Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1968 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1968 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 1 Zloty 1968 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Bereska Numizmatyka

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,12 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 1,176,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
371 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition MS65 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1968 MW at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

