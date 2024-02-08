Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1968 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,12 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 1,176,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1968
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1968 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5229 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 5,600. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
371 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition MS65 PCG
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
